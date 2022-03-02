Ukraine simplifies rules for imports of humanitarian aid

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 21:10

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers simplified the rules for importing humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, 2 March. A number of countries are ready to create a pathway for Ukrainian vehicles without international permits.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem.

"The procedure for moving humanitarian aid across the border will be simplified as much as possible, starting today. The decision was made by the government a few hours ago," he wrote on his Facebook page.

One is thus only required to fill in a form to import humanitarian aid across the customs border during martial law.

The State Customs Service and the State Border Guard Service have been instructed to ensure the immediate passage of humanitarian aid across the state border during martial law. Mustafa Nayem noted that there will still be queues at the border since the number of humanitarian aid deliveries is growing.

Nayem also said that Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey have already confirmed their readiness to allow Ukrainian vehicles to pass without international permits, which simplifies the logistics of humanitarian and military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria are providing free travel to all citizens of Ukraine on their respective railways.