Reznikov has called on Ukrainians to burn the invader’s food supply columns and ammunition

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 20:33
Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukrainian Minister of Defence, called on Ukrainians to wage guerrilla warfare and burn the rear food supply columns and ammunition in those territories temporarily occupied by enemy troops.

Source: Ministry of Defence’s Facebook page

Reznikov’s quote: "I appeal to those citizens who are currently in the territories temporarily occupied by our enemies. Our army will quickly defeat and drive out the invaders if you help us. We need to deprive Russian troops of any logistical support. Do not touch the tanks unless you really want to. Destroy the rear columns. They follow the columns with armoured vehicles.

If our enemies are left without fuel, ammunition, food, engineering and repair support, they will become helpless. Hunters. Foresters. You know every path and every ravine in your country. It's time for you to act."

Details: Reznikov added that the Russian invaders have begun to recognize the personnel losses among their troops. According to him, they have had to admit this due to the fierce opposition of the Armed Forces and the efforts of fighters on the information front.

The Minister stated that the Ukrainian army is effectively destroying enemy troops that are starting frontal attacks, and that special forces are eliminating troops on the march.

A memo was added to the publication stating that the military equipment of the Russian invaders would simply become a railroad without ammunition or fuel to transport the rear support columns.

Prehistory:

  • Earlier on March 2, the Russian Ministry of Defence acknowledged that there have been some casualties among the occupying forces in Ukraine, but significantly reduced the actual figure of dead and wounded officers.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said that Putin was aware of the loss of Russians in Ukraine, but was unable to comment on it.
  • The Ukrainian Presidential Office believes that the occupying forces have already become demoralised. Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych claims that invaders are fleeing en masse to the border with Russia and Belarus, or surrendering.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine has shown what Russian soldiers are sent to fight with on the territory of another independent state: pencils, measuring compasses, outdated textbooks.
  • The Ukrainian army managed to obtain some secret documents from the military headquarters of the Russian invaders, which show that the plan for a complete capture of Ukraine was expected to be carried out within 15 days.

