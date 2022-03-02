Reznikov has called on Ukrainians to burn the invader’s food supply columns and ammunition

Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukrainian Minister of Defence, called on Ukrainians to wage guerrilla warfare and burn the rear food supply columns and ammunition in those territories temporarily occupied by enemy troops.

Reznikov’s quote: "I appeal to those citizens who are currently in the territories temporarily occupied by our enemies. Our army will quickly defeat and drive out the invaders if you help us. We need to deprive Russian troops of any logistical support. Do not touch the tanks unless you really want to. Destroy the rear columns. They follow the columns with armoured vehicles.

If our enemies are left without fuel, ammunition, food, engineering and repair support, they will become helpless. Hunters. Foresters. You know every path and every ravine in your country. It's time for you to act."

Details: Reznikov added that the Russian invaders have begun to recognize the personnel losses among their troops. According to him, they have had to admit this due to the fierce opposition of the Armed Forces and the efforts of fighters on the information front.

The Minister stated that the Ukrainian army is effectively destroying enemy troops that are starting frontal attacks, and that special forces are eliminating troops on the march.

A memo was added to the publication stating that the military equipment of the Russian invaders would simply become a railroad without ammunition or fuel to transport the rear support columns.

