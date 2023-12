Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 22:08

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv a few minutes after air raid sirens were sounded in the city. According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources, two missiles were likely launched at the city.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s own sources

Advertisement:

Details: Interruptions in mobile phone connections were also reported. The blasts were heard right after a fighter jet was spotted.