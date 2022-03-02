Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
There will be no more captive Russian artillerymen - Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 2 March 2022, 22:08

The leadership of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (SOF) warned that Russian artillerymen would no longer be taken prisoner after the shelling of residential areas.

Source: Leadership of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 

Quote:  "The SOF Brotherhood sends greetings to Russian artillerymen! You made it: after you shelled our peaceful cities, our relatives, and children in the most brutal way - you worms have become our primary target (...).

From now on, there will be no more captive Russian artillerymen. No mercy, no "please don't kill me, I surrender" will fly. You shall all be slaughtered like pigs no matter the position: commander, driver, the one aiming the gun. "

Details: SOF reported it was gathering intelligence on those who conducted attacks on residential buildings, kindergartens, schools and hospitals: "We already have intelligence on you. And if we have missed someone yet, it's a matter of minutes until you’re detected."

