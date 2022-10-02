Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 16 Russian tanks, kill 60 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine on 1 October

ALONA MAZURENKO – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 04:54

Ukraine’s defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] in southern Ukraine, killed 64 Russian military personnel, destroyed an ammunition depot and 16 Russian tanks over the course of 1 October.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "[Ukraine’s] aircraft carried out 9 strikes on the enemy [forces], while Rocket Forces and Artillery carried out approximately 550 firing missions, some of them targeting enemy logistic hubs and concentration points of military personnel and equipment.

Enemy losses over the course of the day include 64 [Russian soldiers], an ammunition storage point, 2 self-propelled Msta-S howitzers, 2 anti-tank missile systems, 16 tanks and 11 other armoured vehicles. One armoured vehicle was taken as a trophy."

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that the efforts of Russian forces are focused on maintaining their current positions.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine destroyed three Russian reconnaissance drones in the Mykolaiv and Bashtanka districts (Mykolaiv Oblast), rendering the intelligence gathered by the drones impossible to use.

Russian forces are attempting to improve their ground lines of communication and are continuing to construct new crossings over the river Dnipro to this end, as well as to repair the Antonivka and Kakhovka bridges.

Only eight Russian ships remain in the waters of the Black Sea, in an area which cannot be reached by missiles from Ukraine. However, they are armed with 24 Kalibr cruise missiles, meaning there is a threat of missile strikes on Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

















