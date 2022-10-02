All Sections
Ukrainians raise US$54,130 for bulletproof vests for Armed Forces of Ukraine

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 15:07

MYKHAILO ZAHORODNII – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022

Thanks to the online event Probih Do 100 Tysiach Bronezhyletiv (Race for 100,000 Bulletproof Vests) volunteers managed to raise over UAH 2,000,000 (roughly US$54,130) for bulletproof vests for Ukrainian defenders.

The project lasted for two weeks and involved almost 2,000 participants from 35 countries.

The raised funds will be used for production of bulletproof  vests, which the Lviv Defence Cluster company will hand over to Ukrainian troops.

"The origins of the participants of the race demonstrated the incredible support of Ukraine and its defenders worldwide. Together, we moved closer to the operative goal of the Lviv Defence Cluster, which is 100,000 bulletproof vests for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

When communicating with the troops, we heard many times how much the support of the society matters to them. So everyone who participated in the race made their contribution to Ukraine’s victory", states Maksym Pliekhov, the head of the Lviv Defence Cluster.

Photo:
Photo: "Probih Do 100 Tysiach Bronezhyletiv" ("Race for 100 Thousand Armoured Vests")

Both professional and amateur runners from 35 countries of the world participated in the race.

Celebrated Ukrainian sportsmen, such as Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Zhan Beleniuk, Olha Saladukha, Viktoriia Shkurko, Anzhelika Terliuga, Stanislav Horuna and many others joined the race.

"I am thankful to everyone who joined us: participants, organisers, everyone who ran with us or spread the information about the race.

Every contribution matters as all raised money will turn into real physical protection for our defenders on the frontline", Orysia Demianiuk, Ukraine’s multiple prize winner in athletics said.

Since the beginning of the war and the full-scale invasion, both professional soldiers and professional sportsmen, such as Dmytro Demianiuk, the professional athlete and multiple prize winner from Ukraine, have been fighting in the Armed Forces of this country.

Subjects: charity

