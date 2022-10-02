All Sections
National Guard of Ukraine fighters capture Russian tank near Lyman

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 16:21

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 16:21

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have captured a Russian T-72B3 tank near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine

 
All photos: National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The rapid response brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured a new trophy near Lyman city, a Russian T-72B3 tank.

This is the most common of the modern modifications of the old Ruscists’ tanks. Once again, we thank the Ministry of attack of Russia [a mockery aimed at the Russian Defence Ministry – ed.] for the gift."

 

Previously: On the afternoon of 2 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the mop-up operation in Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) from Russian invaders was over.

