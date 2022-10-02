All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Guard of Ukraine fighters capture Russian tank near Lyman

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 October 2022, 16:21
National Guard of Ukraine fighters capture Russian tank near Lyman

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 16:21

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine have captured a Russian T-72B3 tank near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: National Guard of Ukraine

Advertisement:
 
All photos: National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The rapid response brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine captured a new trophy near Lyman city, a Russian T-72B3 tank.

This is the most common of the modern modifications of the old Ruscists’ tanks. Once again, we thank the Ministry of attack of Russia [a mockery aimed at the Russian Defence Ministry – ed.] for the gift."

 

Previously: On the afternoon of 2 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the mop-up operation in Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) from Russian invaders was over.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: