All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wreckage of Russian fighter-bomber jet found in Lyman; no previous reports about downing it

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 October 2022, 19:53
Wreckage of Russian fighter-bomber jet found in Lyman; no previous reports about downing it
WRECKAGE OF RUSSIAN FIGHTER, PHOTO BY AIR COMMAND

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 19:53

Wreckage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber has been found in the liberated city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Advertisement:

Quote: "The wreckage of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, RF-81852, was found in Lyman.

Previously, this information had not been released on the [Internet] network, so this is +1 to the confirmed losses suffered by the Russians and a definite minus approximately US$36 million from the budget of the Russian Federation."

Details: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a photo of the wreckage found.

 
 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: