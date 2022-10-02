Wreckage of Russian fighter-bomber jet found in Lyman; no previous reports about downing it
Sunday, 2 October 2022, 19:53
Wreckage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber has been found in the liberated city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The wreckage of the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber, RF-81852, was found in Lyman.
Previously, this information had not been released on the [Internet] network, so this is +1 to the confirmed losses suffered by the Russians and a definite minus approximately US$36 million from the budget of the Russian Federation."
Details: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a photo of the wreckage found.
