Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine call for good news not to be reported prematurely

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 02:50
Operational Command Pivden (South) has called for Ukrainians to refrain from prematurely reporting good news from the front. This will help save the lives of soldiers and civilians in the recently liberated territories.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Refrain from reporting even what you think is positive news about the actions of our units.

Both the soldiers liberating [Ukraine] and the civilian residents of settlements where military operations are currently underway might pay with their lives for any premature information leaks."

