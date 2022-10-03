Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses support for Ukraine's Armed Forces with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 03:13

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has had a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States of America.

Quote: "I have had a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, this evening. We have discussed the issues of providing for the needs of Ukraine’s defence forces [collective name for all Ukrainian military formations involved in the ongoing combat in this country - ed.] in repelling Russian armed aggression.

I am sincerely grateful to all the American people and their leaders for their consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine during this hard time."

