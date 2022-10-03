All Sections
In Far Eastern Russia, twice as many people are "mistakenly" called up for war

Monday, 3 October 2022, 10:52

In Russia’s Khabarovsk Oblast, twice as many people were "mistakenly" drafted for the war against Ukraine, and another 300 people were "mistakenly" [drafted] in Yakutia.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlets TASS, RIA Novosti

Details: The governor of Khabarovsk Oblast stated that within the framework of the "partial" mobilisation, several thousand people arrived at military bases, about half of whom did not meet the criteria for military service. The official claimed that they were returned home.

About 300 residents of Yakutia were also mistakenly drafted into the war. Russian mass media report that 63 conscripts have sought psychological support there in the last three days alone.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of Russian citizens. 
  • Later, it turned out that the Russian President’s decree on partial mobilisation contains a hidden 7th paragraph  that allows for the mobilisation of 1 million people. 
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on 29 September that 100,000 people had been called up in Russia since the announcement of the draft.

