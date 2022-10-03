All Sections
Ukraine’s Armed Forces shoot down Russian Su-25 attack jet in Kherson Oblast

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 October 2022, 13:05

On Monday, 3 October, soldiers of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of Air Command Pivden (South) shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "On 3 October, at noon, a unit of the Kherson-based Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of Air Command Pivden (South) shot down a Russian Su-25 attack jet."

 

Background: On 2 October, Air Command Pivden (South) reported that the air defence shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter in the Beryslav district.

