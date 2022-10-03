All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Armed Forces shoot down Russian Su-25 attack jet in Kherson Oblast

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 October 2022, 13:05

On Monday, 3 October, soldiers of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of Air Command Pivden (South) shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "On 3 October, at noon, a unit of the Kherson-based Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of Air Command Pivden (South) shot down a Russian Su-25 attack jet."

Advertisement:
 

Background: On 2 October, Air Command Pivden (South) reported that the air defence shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter in the Beryslav district.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: