Operational Command Pivden explains rumours about chemical weapons: Russians wanted to film propaganda video

OLENA ROSHCHINA — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 14:05

Operational Command Pivden (South) of Ukraine’s Armed Forces believes that the occupiers dropped containers with unknown contents on Ukrainian positions in late September in order to shoot a propaganda video.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Coordination Centre of the Operational Command Pivden (South) on air during the joint national newscast at 10 am on 3 October

Details: The journalist noted that there was information that the occupiers allegedly brought barrels with an unknown substance, and there were assumptions that these were chemical weapons.

Quote from Humeniuk: "They [the Russians – ed.] exposed this situation themselves and showed that it was an attempt to make a magical propaganda video about how they destroy the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south, with one shot and a lot of smoke."

Previously:

On 24 September, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that containers with a poisonous substance, presumably a K-51 chloropicrin grenade, were dropped on Ukrainian combat positions; Russian forces used a UAV for that. Combat medics worked effectively, so there were no casualties or critical injuries.

