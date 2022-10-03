Ukrainian air defence shoots down Russian missile near Kryvyi Rih

YEVHEN KIZILOV — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 21:12

On 3 October, the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down a Russian missile in the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Reznichenko: "3 October. 20:05. Successful hunting by our military personnel. In the evening, our air defence system shot down an enemy missile in the Kryvyi Rih district."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!