Minister of Foreign Affairs responds to Elon Musk’s tweet on "peace" between Ukraine and Russia

Monday, 3 October 2022, 22:20

MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 22:37

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, responded to American businessman Elon Musk, who suggested that Ukraine abandon Crimea and declare neutrality to end the war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda 

"Those who propose to Ukraine that it give up on its people and land — presumably not to hurt Putin’s bruised ego or to save Ukraine from suffering — must stop using word "peace" as an euphemism to "let Russians murder and rape thousands more innocent Ukrainians, and grab more land," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Background: Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, posted a poll on Twitter in which he suggested that for peace between Ukraine and Russia, Ukraine should recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea and hold elections in the occupied territories under UN supervision.

After some time, Musk posted a new poll where he proposed that the people of Crimea and also Donbas should decide if they are a part of Russia or Ukraine in a second referendum.

The tweets by the American inventor caused a wave of criticism, including from representatives of Ukrainian authorities.

