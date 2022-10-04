All Sections
Musk caught on the Kremlin’s "nuclear fishing rod" – Defence Minister of Lithuania

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:26

TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 10:26

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas believes that American businessman Elon Musk "caught the bait" of the Kremlin, which is blackmailing the world with nuclear weapons.

Source: Anušauskas on Twitter, cited by European Pravda 

Quote: "After putin waved some flags about nuclear weapon, misinformation about alleged "nuclear weapon convoys" started circulating in Western media. This is not happening but "nuclear temperature" induced by the Kremlin is paying dividends of fear. Elon Musk was the first to fall for it", said the head of the Ministry of Defence of Lithuania.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda responded to Musk with a story about stolen Tesla wheels.

Earlier, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, published a poll on Twitter, in which he had proposed to recognise the Russian annexation of Crimea and hold elections in the occupied territory "under the supervision of the UN" for "peace between Ukraine and Russia".

After some time, Musk published a new poll, where he proposed to organise a referendum to determine the affiliation of not only annexed Crimea, but also occupied Donbas.

The American inventor's tweets caused a wave of criticism, specifically from representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

Advertisement: