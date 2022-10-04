All Sections
Russian invaders mine Kreminna in anticipation of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 21:58

A large number of Russian military personnel are stationed in the city of Kreminna, the Luhansk Oblast, on the path of the Armed Forces of Ukraine counteroffensive. They placed mines in the area around the city.

Source: Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Quote from Haidai: "We have information that there are quite a lot of invaders there (in Kreminna - Ukrainska Pravda). They mine everything - throw petal mines, mine roads, buildings. That is, they are preparing for defence or to slow down the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Haidai added that Kreminna is an important destination for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because from this city there are routes to Starobilsk, Rubizhne and Sievierodonetsk.

Background: In early October, Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Torske near Lyman and began to fire Russian units in Kreminna.

