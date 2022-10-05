All Sections
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Russia damages schools and church with strikes

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 08:00

The Russians hit Dnipro Oblast with heavy artillery systems and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems on the night of 4-5 October. 

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Chervonohryhorivka, Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas [administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] came under fire. 

The Russians struck recreation centres in Nikopol. 

Two houses were destroyed and 20 more damaged in the Chervonohryhorivka hromada. Russian shells hit two lyceums [specialised secondary schools - ed.], a church, a shop, a gas pipeline and power lines. 

The scale of the damage in Marhanets hromada is currently being ascertained.

