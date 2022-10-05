Russia loses 61,000 of its soldiers in the war and 4 more helicopters

OLENA ROSHCHINA — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 09:25

Russia has lost more than 61,000 servicemen in the war against Ukraine, with approximately 200 occupiers being killed and 4 helicopters, 4 UAVs and 11 tanks destroyed in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The General Staff reported that the Russian forces have suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Kryvyi Rih fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 5 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Approximately 61,000 (+200) military personnel;

2,435 (+11) tanks;

5,038 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;

1,414 (+7) artillery systems;

341 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

177 (+0) air defence systems;

266 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

232 (+4) helicopters;

1,032 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs;

246 (+0) cruise missiles;

15 (+0) ships/boats;

3,841 (+18) vehicles and fuel tankers;

132 (+1) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

