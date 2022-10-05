One more Russian drone was shot down over the sea near Ochakiv

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 14:21

Anti-aircraft gunners of the Air Force of Ukraine have shot down a Russian drone, probably an Orlan-10, over the sea near the city of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast). The drone has been trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "On 5 October at around 11:30, over the sea near Ochakiv, an Air Defence [unit] of the Air Command Pivden (South) shot down a Russian operational-tactical drone, probably Orlan-10 during an attempt to conduct aerial reconnaissance".

