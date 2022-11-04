Mykolaiv not under fire on only 44 days since start of full-scale war

During the 255 days since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been only 44 days on which Russia did not attack Mykolaiv.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Mayor of Mykolaiv, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 4 November

Quote: "In the 255 days of the war, Mykolaiv was not shelled on 44 days; on all the other days, we have been under attack. That’s why people [who move here – ed.] do not stay here – they do not feel safe and move on."

Details: Sienkevych added that of the 486,000 residents who lived in the city before the start of the large-scale war, about 220,000-230,000 remained.

