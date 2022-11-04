All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mykolaiv not under fire on only 44 days since start of full-scale war

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 11:32

During the 255 days since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been only 44 days on which Russia did not attack Mykolaiv.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Mayor of Mykolaiv, at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 4 November

Quote: "In the 255 days of the war, Mykolaiv was not shelled on 44 days; on all the other days, we have been under attack. That’s why people [who move here – ed.] do not stay here – they do not feel safe and move on."

Details: Sienkevych added that of the 486,000 residents who lived in the city before the start of the large-scale war, about 220,000-230,000 remained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News