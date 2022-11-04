All Sections
Ukraine must develop drone systems, and not only airborne ones

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 12:34
One of the challenges facing Ukraine’s military industry is the development of a system of drones, including underwater, surface and ground ones.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 4 November

Quote: "The challenge for the Ukrainian military industry is to develop modern technologies such as drones. I mean not only those in the air, but also ones that are underwater, on the water and on land. This is the future of modern wars on Earth.

Unfortunately, having such neighbours [as ours], we understand all the challenges we will face after winning this war. Therefore, we are developing a system of drones, as well as various means of combating enemy drones by shooting them down or taking control of them."

Details: Oleksii Reznikov also added that another challenge for the military industry is to develop a system for equipment repairs. He pointed out that it should be possible to carry out the simplest repairs on the battlefield, repairs of medium complexity at Ukrainian companies, and the most difficult repairs outside Ukraine, for example, in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

