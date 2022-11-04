All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy presents US National Security Advisor with Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise

Friday, 4 November 2022, 21:06

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, awarded Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd class.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

Sullivan received the award during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Friday, 4 November. The Order was conferred "for significant personal merit in strengthening interstate cooperation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Advertisement:
 

Zelenskyy also awarded Amanda Sloat, Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council, with the Order of Merit, 3rd class.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further US support for Ukraine’s defence and the liberation of Ukrainian territories from the occupiers, increasing Ukraine’s capability to protect critical infrastructure, financial and humanitarian support, strengthening of the sanctions against the Russian Federation and the consolidation of international support for Ukraine.

During his visit, Sullivan stated that no matter the results of the US Congressional elections to be held on 8 November, bipartisan support for Ukraine will be maintained and Ukraine will continue to receive help to fight against Russian aggression.

He added that Moscow has unacceptable expectations when it invites other states to hold negotiations in order to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Watch a European Pravda coverage of Sullivan’s visit: "The USA agreed on which outcome should be considered the victory of Ukraine"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: