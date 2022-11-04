Office of the President of Ukraine: United States in agreement with what should be considered as Ukraine’s victory in the war

The Office of the President of Ukraine says it has a clear vision of what to consider as its victory in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and has already made sure that it is shared by its partners, in particular the United States of America.

Source: Andriy Yermak, at a joint press conference with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, answering questions from European Pravda.

Details: According to The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine AndriyYermak, Ukraine has already communicated to its partners what it considers as a victory. Yermak insists that this plan includes the complete liberation of all territories of Ukraine, including Donbas and Crimea, the payment of reparations by Russia and international guarantees that will not allow the Russian Federation to attack again.

Advertisement:

Yermak emphasised that the United States shares this vision. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was present at the meeting.

Quote: "The understanding of victory is clearly formulated by us. This is the return of territorial integrity. This is compensation for all that the invaders did to our country. This is the return of all our people from captivity, and this is the return of the world to a clear system of international security. These are the security guarantees that Ukraine needs so that it can never happen again in the future."

Background:

Jake Sullivan said that the US refuses to negotiate with Russia, which puts forward unacceptable conditions.

For more information about the visit of US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Kyiv, see the report by European Pravda: The US agreed with what Ukraine considers as a victory.

Also on Friday, the Pentagon published a list of weapons that will be part of a new aid package for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!