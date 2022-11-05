All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces fire 70 shells and mortar bombs on Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 5 November 2022, 00:47

Four hromadas in Sumy Oblast situated near the Ukrainian-Russian border came under Russian fire on 4 November: Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorod, Myropillia and Khotin. The Russians fired a total of 70 shells and mortar bombs on these hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired 70 shells and mortar bombs on these [hromadas] over the course of the day."

Details: Russian forces attacked the Myropillia hromada with nine mortar bombs launched from the territory of the Russian Federation; the attacks did not cause any damage or destruction.

The Russians launched nine mortar bombs on the Khotin hromada at first, and then attacked two border-adjacent villages using self-propelled artillery systems and launching 15 additional shells. These attacks did not cause any damage either.

Russian forces additionally shelled border-adjacent areas in the Bilopillia hromada for over an hour, firing a total of 28 shells.

Three residential buildings and four outbuildings were damaged, with houses directly impacted.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," Zhyvytskyi said.

The Russians deployed mortars to attack another village in the Bilopillia hromada (four mortar-launched bombs).

Two villages in the Znob-Novhorod hromada also came under Russian fire. One was attacked using grenade launchers (five rounds from an AGS automatic grenade launcher) and the other using small arms fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News