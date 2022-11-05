Russian forces fire 70 shells and mortar bombs on Sumy Oblast

Four hromadas in Sumy Oblast situated near the Ukrainian-Russian border came under Russian fire on 4 November: Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorod, Myropillia and Khotin. The Russians fired a total of 70 shells and mortar bombs on these hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired 70 shells and mortar bombs on these [hromadas] over the course of the day."

Details: Russian forces attacked the Myropillia hromada with nine mortar bombs launched from the territory of the Russian Federation; the attacks did not cause any damage or destruction.

The Russians launched nine mortar bombs on the Khotin hromada at first, and then attacked two border-adjacent villages using self-propelled artillery systems and launching 15 additional shells. These attacks did not cause any damage either.

Russian forces additionally shelled border-adjacent areas in the Bilopillia hromada for over an hour, firing a total of 28 shells.

Three residential buildings and four outbuildings were damaged, with houses directly impacted.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," Zhyvytskyi said.

The Russians deployed mortars to attack another village in the Bilopillia hromada (four mortar-launched bombs).

Two villages in the Znob-Novhorod hromada also came under Russian fire. One was attacked using grenade launchers (five rounds from an AGS automatic grenade launcher) and the other using small arms fire.

