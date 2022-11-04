All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces fire 70 shells and mortar bombs on Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 23:47
Russian forces fire 70 shells and mortar bombs on Sumy Oblast

Four hromadas in Sumy Oblast situated near the Ukrainian-Russian border came under Russian fire on 4 November: Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorod, Myropillia and Khotin. The Russians fired a total of 70 shells and mortar bombs on these hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired 70 shells and mortar bombs on these [hromadas] over the course of the day."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces attacked the Myropillia hromada with nine mortar bombs launched from the territory of the Russian Federation; the attacks did not cause any damage or destruction.

The Russians launched nine mortar bombs on the Khotin hromada at first, and then attacked two border-adjacent villages using self-propelled artillery systems and launching 15 additional shells. These attacks did not cause any damage either.

Russian forces additionally shelled border-adjacent areas in the Bilopillia hromada for over an hour, firing a total of 28 shells.

Three residential buildings and four outbuildings were damaged, with houses directly impacted.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties," Zhyvytskyi said.

The Russians deployed mortars to attack another village in the Bilopillia hromada (four mortar-launched bombs).

Two villages in the Znob-Novhorod hromada also came under Russian fire. One was attacked using grenade launchers (five rounds from an AGS automatic grenade launcher) and the other using small arms fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: