All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces launch over 40 shells on Nikopol overnight, causing fires

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 5 November 2022, 06:57
Russian forces launch over 40 shells on Nikopol overnight, causing fires

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft gunners shot down a Russian Shahed-136 drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 4–5 November. Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked three hromadas in the oblast and launched 40 shells on the city of Nikopol [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Forces of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in the Synelnykove district.

Advertisement:

Russian forces deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire on the Nikopol district. They fired from weapons based in the city of Enerhodar on three hromadas in the Nikopol district: Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Nikopol.

"Nikopol has sustained the most damage. The enemy launched more than 40 rockets and shells on the city overnight," Reznichenko said.

Two fires broke out as a result of the Russian attacks. They have since been extinguished by emergency workers.

Around a dozen apartment blocks and private houses, several outbuildings and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

Russian shells also hit a local lyceum (a specialised high school) and an industrial and a transport facilities, damaging their machinery and equipment and premises.

There were no casualties or fatalities.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: