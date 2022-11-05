All Sections
Russian forces launch over 40 shells on Nikopol overnight, causing fires

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 5 November 2022, 07:57

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft gunners shot down a Russian Shahed-136 drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 4–5 November. Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked three hromadas in the oblast and launched 40 shells on the city of Nikopol [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Forces of the Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone in the Synelnykove district.

Russian forces deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and heavy artillery to fire on the Nikopol district. They fired from weapons based in the city of Enerhodar on three hromadas in the Nikopol district: Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Nikopol.

"Nikopol has sustained the most damage. The enemy launched more than 40 rockets and shells on the city overnight," Reznichenko said.

Two fires broke out as a result of the Russian attacks. They have since been extinguished by emergency workers.

Around a dozen apartment blocks and private houses, several outbuildings and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

Russian shells also hit a local lyceum (a specialised high school) and an industrial and a transport facilities, damaging their machinery and equipment and premises.

There were no casualties or fatalities.

 
 

