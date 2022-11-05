Danilov to Simonyan: Our Oksanas will spit on the graves of your husbands as they lie there with broken necks

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has replied to Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, saying that Ukrainians themselves will break the necks of all the invaders who are encroaching on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "Simonyan, read and listen carefully, I am going to paint you a picture of your future, although without any hope of enlightenment in your insane head.

Our charming Oksanas will spit on the dog graves of your husbands, who will lie there with or without broken necks, their eyes glassy from eternally frozen fear after having admired the beauty of the Ukrainian land.

And widows in Bashkiria, Ryazan, Yakutia and elsewhere will be drowning in hot tears over the funerals of their husbands and sons whose ‘graves are being dug at 20 years of age’.

And, indeed, we will sing a song, dedicated to you Russian brutes:

"You will ask God for hell,

But your death will not be easy, enemy,

And you will find no peace in death, enemy."

And, indeed, we will drink to our Victory and to the eternal rest of this hideous Russian entity, so that never again will this stinking Russian land dare to even look in Ukraine’s direction, transfixed in panic and hysterical pain, remembering the horror of Ukrainian steppes, forests and fields."

Details: Danilov expressed his confidence that division and destruction await the Russian Federation. As for Russia’s so-called Day of National Unity [4 November], Danilov pointed out that all that unites the invaders are the black plastic bags which everyone who is encroaching on Ukrainian land will end up in.

Previously: On 4 November, Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan posted on her social media that "The day will come when Russians will return to a hospitable, cheerful, radiant Kyiv, and Russian husbands will turn their necks to stare at black-browed Oksanas."

