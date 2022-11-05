All Sections
268 members of the National Guard of Ukraine have been liberated from Russian captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 5 November 2022, 14:57

During prisoner swaps, 268 members of the National Guard of Ukraine have been liberated from Russian captivity.

Source: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "During the prisoner of war swaps that have been conducted since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 268 members of the National Guard of Ukraine have been liberated, including 24 women.

The latest swap was conducted on 3 November. It resulted in 33 members of the National Guard of Ukraine being liberated from Russian captivity."

Details: The National Guard of Ukraine stated that the liberated soldiers are receiving all necessary medical treatment and psychological help. The process of liberating all captured Ukrainian personnel is ongoing.

Families of the captives are asked to contact the National Guard of Ukraine hotline, the military units where the captives did their military service or the Coordination Staff for treating prisoners of war, and not to share this information with unauthorised persons so as not to hinder the prisoner swap and harm those who are currently in captivity. 

