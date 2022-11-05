Ukrainian Armed Forces hit cluster of invaders in Radensk, Kherson Oblast – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Armed Forces struck a cluster of occupation forces in the village of Radensk in Kherson Oblast.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00

Quote: "As a result of the actions of the Defence Forces in Kherson Oblast, the cluster of Russian occupation forces in the village of Radensk was affected. Enemy losses are being ascertained."

Details: The invaders are trying to hold the temporarily occupied territories, focusing efforts on deterring the actions of the Ukrainian forces in certain areas. They conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

During the course of the day [Saturday], Russian forces carried out 4 missiles and 5 air strikes and launched more than 20 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian strikes were carried out on more than 20 localities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the situation has not changed significantly. According to available information, the combat readiness check of units of the Armed Forces of Belarus has been extended until 14 November this year. There is still a threat of air strikes, including the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of Belarus.

In other areas, the enemy carried out shelling:

on the Slobozhanshchyna front - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the vicinity of the settlements of Budarky, Hlyboke, Zolochiv, Krasne, Ohirtseve and Starytsa, Kharkiv Oblast;

front - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the vicinity of the settlements of Budarky, Hlyboke, Zolochiv, Krasne, Ohirtseve and Starytsa, Kharkiv Oblast; on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts – from tanks, mortars, barrels and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Makiivka, Nevske and Ploshchanka in Luhansk oblast and Torske and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast;

and fronts from tanks, mortars, barrels and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Makiivka, Nevske and Ploshchanka in Luhansk oblast and Torske and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast; on the Bakhmut front – from tanks and various calibre artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka, Donetsk Oblast;

front – from tanks and various calibre artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zelenopillia, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka, Donetsk Oblast; on the Avdiivka front – from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Kamianka, Krasnohorovka, Mariinka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast;

front – from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Kamianka, Krasnohorovka, Mariinka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast; on the Novopavlivka front – from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka, Donetsk Oblast;

front – from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka, Donetsk Oblast; on the Zaporizhzhia front – from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Uspenivka and Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

front – from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Uspenivka and Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. on the Pivdennyi Buh front, the areas in and around more than 20 settlements near the contact line were shelled. Among them are Bilohirka, Davydiv Brid and Pravydne in Kherson Oblast and Zoria, Myrne and Shyroke in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out three strikes during the course of the day on areas of concentration of the invaders’ personnel and military equipment. Air defence units shot down 1 Merlin UAV. According to updated information, 2 Ka-52 Alligator helicopters were destroyed the previous day.

Units of Ukraine’s Missile Forces and Artillery hit 9 clusters of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment and an ammunition depot during the course of the day.

