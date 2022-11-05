All Sections
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replies to leader of German Social Democrats: Ukraine has no "terrorist list"

Saturday, 5 November 2022, 21:13

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denies the statements made by Rolf Mützenich, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, regarding his inclusion on a "terrorist list" by the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian government does not keep a list of terrorists. And as far as I know, there are no proceedings against Rolf Mützenich in Ukraine.

All of the German politician's statements regarding alleged persecution by the Ukrainian authorities are untrue."

Previously: On 5 November, Rolf Mützenich, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, accused the Ukrainian authorities of putting him on the terrorist list for supporting diplomatic efforts in the war with Russia.

At the end of January of 2022, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mützenich called for the conflict with Russia to be resolved through negotiations, not by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

