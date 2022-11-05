All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replies to leader of German Social Democrats: Ukraine has no "terrorist list"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 5 November 2022, 20:13
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replies to leader of German Social Democrats: Ukraine has no terrorist list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denies the statements made by Rolf Mützenich, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, regarding his inclusion on a "terrorist list" by the Ukrainian authorities.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "The Ukrainian government does not keep a list of terrorists. And as far as I know, there are no proceedings against Rolf Mützenich in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

All of the German politician's statements regarding alleged persecution by the Ukrainian authorities are untrue."

Previously: On 5 November, Rolf Mützenich, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, accused the Ukrainian authorities of putting him on the terrorist list for supporting diplomatic efforts in the war with Russia.

At the end of January of 2022, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mützenich called for the conflict with Russia to be resolved through negotiations, not by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: