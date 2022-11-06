All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from MLRS all night

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 6 November 2022, 07:49

Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported that the Russians were attacking the Nikopol district of the Oblast throughout the night.

Source: Lukashuk on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers were firing on the Nikopol district throughout the night. They used heavy artillery and MLRS on Nikopol, Myrove, and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]."

Details: As a result of attacks on the Myrove hromada, half a dozen private households, outbuildings, two cars, and gas pipelines were damaged. 

A nine-year-old girl who was injured by shrapnel is currently under the supervision of doctors. Her condition is stable. 

There were no serious consequences in Marhanets hromada. However, in Nikopol, a five-storey residential building, private houses, a storage point, and gas pipelines were damaged. A studio was destroyed. The power grid was damaged, as well. There were no casualties reported.

Previously: A nine-year-old child was wounded in a Russian attack on Myrove hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday, 5 November.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:57
Zelenskyy comments on transfer of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta and other companies to state ownership
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
All News