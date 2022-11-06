Russians attack Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from MLRS all night
Mykola Lukashuk, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, reported that the Russians were attacking the Nikopol district of the Oblast throughout the night.
Source: Lukashuk on Telegram
Quote: "The occupiers were firing on the Nikopol district throughout the night. They used heavy artillery and MLRS on Nikopol, Myrove, and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.]."
Details: As a result of attacks on the Myrove hromada, half a dozen private households, outbuildings, two cars, and gas pipelines were damaged.
A nine-year-old girl who was injured by shrapnel is currently under the supervision of doctors. Her condition is stable.
There were no serious consequences in Marhanets hromada. However, in Nikopol, a five-storey residential building, private houses, a storage point, and gas pipelines were damaged. A studio was destroyed. The power grid was damaged, as well. There were no casualties reported.
Previously: A nine-year-old child was wounded in a Russian attack on Myrove hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday, 5 November.
