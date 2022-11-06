Person killed during the night by shelling of Zaporizhzhia

Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported that one person was killed in the overnight shelling by the Russian occupiers in the city of Zaporizhzhia.



Source: Kurtiev on Telegram

Quote from Kurtiev: "Enemy shelling destroyed a civilian infrastructure facility and, according to preliminary data, unfortunately took the life of one person".



Details: The blast wave also blew out windows and damaged roofs in nearby houses.

