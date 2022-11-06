Person killed during the night by shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 08:13
Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported that one person was killed in the overnight shelling by the Russian occupiers in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Source: Kurtiev on Telegram
Quote from Kurtiev: "Enemy shelling destroyed a civilian infrastructure facility and, according to preliminary data, unfortunately took the life of one person".
Details: The blast wave also blew out windows and damaged roofs in nearby houses.
