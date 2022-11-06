All Sections
Russians killed a civilian in city of Toretsk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 November 2022, 08:32

Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians killed one civilian in Donetsk Oblast on 5 November.

Source: Kyrylenko on Telegram

Details: Kyrylenko is specified that the person was killed by the occupiers in the city of Toretsk.

Three more people in the oblast were injured over the past 24 hours.

Since 24 February, 1,164 civilians have been killed and more than 2,500 have been injured in Donetsk Oblast.

