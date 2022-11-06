All Sections
Leader of Belarusian opposition organisation injured at war

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 November 2022, 14:50
Leader of Belarusian opposition organisation injured at war

Dzianis Urbanovich, a Belarusian volunteer soldier and a leader of the Malady Front (Young Front) opposition organisation, has been injured in Ukraine. 

Source: Belarusian news outlet Belsat

Details: Urbanovich was injured by shrapnel; he is currently being taken to hospital. 

The shrapnel reached a muscle in his arm. Now, he will undergo an operation to remove the shrapnel.

The outlet reports that Dzianis feels fine. 

This is his second injury; in September, he got a concussion and suffered hearing issues.

Further information: Urbanovich is a leader of the Malady Front organisation. He has been fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

The Malady Front was founded in 1997; it currently has approximately 1,000-1,500 activists.

