All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses strengthening sanctions against Iran with European Commission

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 16:40

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he held a phone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the current and coming years.

We also stressed the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security."

Details: Additionally, the two leaders touched on the subject of strengthening sanctions against Iran and opposing its actions in support of the aggression against Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Russia has been making massive use of kamikaze drones, identified by specialists as Iranian-made Shahed-136 (Russian forces refer to them by the name Geran). Tehran has denied supplying UAVs to Russia multiple times. The White House thinks that Iran’s denial is false.
  • On 5 November, Iran admitted having supplied UAVs to Moscow for the first time, but before the invasion of Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a lie the statement of Iran that "a small number" of Iranian-made UAVs was sent to Russia several months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:57
Zelenskyy comments on transfer of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta and other companies to state ownership
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
All News