Zelenskyy discusses strengthening sanctions against Iran with European Commission

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he held a phone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Quote: "We discussed macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the current and coming years.

We also stressed the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security."

Details: Additionally, the two leaders touched on the subject of strengthening sanctions against Iran and opposing its actions in support of the aggression against Ukraine.

Russia has been making massive use of kamikaze drones, identified by specialists as Iranian-made Shahed-136 (Russian forces refer to them by the name Geran). Tehran has denied supplying UAVs to Russia multiple times. The White House thinks that Iran’s denial is false.

On 5 November, Iran admitted having supplied UAVs to Moscow for the first time, but before the invasion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a lie the statement of Iran that "a small number" of Iranian-made UAVs was sent to Russia several months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

