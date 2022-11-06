All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening sanctions against Iran with European Commission

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 15:40
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he held a phone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. 

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the current and coming years.

We also stressed the importance of continuing the grain initiative for world food security."

Details: Additionally, the two leaders touched on the subject of strengthening sanctions against Iran and opposing its actions in support of the aggression against Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Russia has been making massive use of kamikaze drones, identified by specialists as Iranian-made Shahed-136 (Russian forces refer to them by the name Geran). Tehran has denied supplying UAVs to Russia multiple times. The White House thinks that Iran’s denial is false.
  • On 5 November, Iran admitted having supplied UAVs to Moscow for the first time, but before the invasion of Ukraine.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a lie the statement of Iran that "a small number" of Iranian-made UAVs was sent to Russia several months before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

