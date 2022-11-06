All Sections
Ukraine hands Bulgaria list of armaments it needs for the war with Russia

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 16:39

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has provided Bulgaria with a list of 30 types of armament Kyiv needs to fight the Russian occupiers.

Source: Vitalii Moskalenko, the Ukrainian ambassador in Bulgaria; European Pravda citing Interfax-Ukraine

"From the very beginning, we have been requesting different types of armament from Bulgaria. Over 30 items were included in the list provided by the Ministry of Defence, specifically the air defence systems that are very much needed now", Moskalenko stated.

He remarked that S-300 systems as well as other anti-aircraft systems are on the list.

 "We also need 152-mm howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, projectiles and mortars", he added.

Moskalenko reported that the list "is quite long and diverse" and many points can likely be covered, as Bulgaria seems to have everything listed.

 "Earlier, we requested Su-25 and MiG-29 helicopters and planes. We are badly in need of all the armaments which remain in Bulgaria since Soviet times. Ukraine really needs them", Moskalenko concluded.

Background: On 3 November, the National Assembly of Bulgaria supported the resolution on providing Ukraine with military and technical aid.

Despite the fact that Bulgaria and Hungary do not supply Ukraine with armaments directly, military factories in Bulgaria are receiving huge revenues from selling the armaments which the Ukrainian army uses in the war against Russia. 

