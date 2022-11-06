All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: We would be closer to peace if Iran did not supply weapons to Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 November 2022, 20:39
Zelenskyy: We would be closer to peace if Iran did not supply weapons to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised in his nightly video address that if  Iran supplies Russia with weapons, it must be held responsible for the effects of the war on Ukraine on par with Russia itself.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Details: Zelenskyy said that he discussed increasing pressure on the Iranian government with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[Iran’s] complicity in Russian terror must be punished. And we will make sure this issue is taken up not just by our usual partners. The whole world will know that the Iranian regime is helping Russia prolong this war, and therefore to extend the global threats caused by the Russian war.

If it were not for Iran supplying weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace now. And this means we would be closer to solving the food crisis. Closer to solving the cost-of-living crisis. Closer to stabilising the energy market. Closer to being protected from Russia’s relentless nuclear blackmail.

Therefore, absolutely everyone who helps Russia prolong this war must be held responsible for the consequences of this war along with Russia itself."

More details: Zelenskyy said that Russia is continuing to amass forces and equipment that would enable it to renew its attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, including, first and foremost, on the energy infrastructure.

"That’s why Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond," he said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: