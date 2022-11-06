All Sections
Zelenskyy: We would be closer to peace if Iran did not supply weapons to Russia

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 21:39

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised in his nightly video address that if  Iran supplies Russia with weapons, it must be held responsible for the effects of the war on Ukraine on par with Russia itself.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Details: Zelenskyy said that he discussed increasing pressure on the Iranian government with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[Iran’s] complicity in Russian terror must be punished. And we will make sure this issue is taken up not just by our usual partners. The whole world will know that the Iranian regime is helping Russia prolong this war, and therefore to extend the global threats caused by the Russian war.

If it were not for Iran supplying weapons to the aggressor, we would be closer to peace now. And this means we would be closer to solving the food crisis. Closer to solving the cost-of-living crisis. Closer to stabilising the energy market. Closer to being protected from Russia’s relentless nuclear blackmail.

Therefore, absolutely everyone who helps Russia prolong this war must be held responsible for the consequences of this war along with Russia itself."

More details: Zelenskyy said that Russia is continuing to amass forces and equipment that would enable it to renew its attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, including, first and foremost, on the energy infrastructure.

"That’s why Russia needs Iranian missiles. We are preparing to respond," he said.

