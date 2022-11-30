Kuleba and Danish Foreign Minister discuss support for Ukraine and efforts to implement peace formula

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has discussed support for Ukraine and efforts to implement the peace formula with Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

Quote: "In two years of our joint work… we have navigated through many crises and became real friends.

In today’s meeting we discussed Denmark’s steadfast and lasting support for Ukraine, as well as efforts to implement Zelenskyy’s Peace formula."

