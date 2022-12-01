On two fronts, Russians carry out engineering equipment of defence line – General Staff report

Russians are carrying out engineering equipment for the defence line in order to restrain the advance of Ukrainian troops on the Svatove and Lyman fronts.

Source: Evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, on 1 December

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka (Donetsk Oblast).

At the same time, in order to prevent the advance of Ukrainian soldiers on the Svatove and Lyman fronts, Russians are carrying out engineering equipment for the defence line. Continues the movement of personnel, ammunition, and fuel and lubricants to equip and support new units and those that have suffered losses.

Russian forces have carried out 2 missile strikes on civilian targets in the vicinity of the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; 41 airstrikes; and over 28 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and cities, towns and villages, in particular the city of Kherson.

On the Sivershchyna front, Russian forces deployed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Bachivsk, Bilopillia, Budky and Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast.

On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians continue to maintain groups of their troops in the border areas of Belgorod Oblast, Russian Federation. Russian forces deployed artillery to fire areas in and around Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Krasne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Chuhunivka, Dvorichna and Zapadne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces are on the defencive. They fired areas in and around Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne Berestove, Druzheliubivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians are continuing to focus their efforts on conducting an offensive. They fired from tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery on areas in and around Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Pivnichne, Zalizne and Niu-Iork.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers are trying to improve their tactical situation. The cities, towns and villages of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) were shelled from tanks and artillery of various types.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops are on the defensive. They fired at areas in and around Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast) using all types of artillery.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian troops are also conducting defensive operations. They attacked areas in and around Zahirne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) with artillery.

On the Kherson front, Russian troops are defending their positions. They fired civilian settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River (Kherson Oblast) with artillery and tanks. The Russians did not stop attacking the suburbs and the city of Kherson.

The Russian occupiers continue to use civilian infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories. Thus, the invaders set up a field hospital in a nearby school in one of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. At the same time, during 28-29 November, the evacuation of wounded invaders by a convoy of trucks and buses moving towards Melitopol was recorded.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Air Forces have carried out 17 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, Ukrainian units shot down an UAV (probably of the Orlan-10 type). The information is being clarified.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck seven clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military, fuel and lubricant warehouse equipment and five important sites used by the Russian invaders.

