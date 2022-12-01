All Sections
Three Russian soldiers escape from training ground in Belarus

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 December 2022, 11:10

Three servicemen of the Russian Federation grabbed a Kalashnikov assault rifle and fled from the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in the Baranavichy district of Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: Hajun sources report that in the afternoon of 30 November, local residents saw three to four men running away from the training ground. According to them, the fugitives had a Kalashnikov assault rifle with them.

Later, comrades of the soldiers who fled got in touch and confirmed that on Wednesday, 30 November, at 15:00 three soldiers indeed escaped from the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground.

According to fellow servicemen, one of them is named Maksim Z., born in 1996 or 1997.

In addition, on 30 November at 5:30, one of the soldiers was seen near Baranavichy, 20 kilometres from the training ground. It is also reported that the "military commandant" has been walking in the city since the very morning: soldiers with red and green patches, who are spotted on various streets of Baranavichy.

