All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


General Staff: Russia holds reserves in north of occupied Crimea to strengthen its troops

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 10:56
General Staff: Russia holds reserves in north of occupied Crimea to strengthen its troops

Russia keeps significant reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups fighting in Ukraine.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Military Media Center on 1 December

Quote: "The enemy is holding reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups of troops on the Prydniprovskyi and Orikhivskyi fronts.

Advertisement:

The city of Dzhankoy and the surrounding areas have turned into the largest military base in Crimea, from where the Russian occupation forces, weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces are being relocated.

So, according to the intelligence data, in the field park near the village of Medvedivka [Dzhankoy district – ed.], there are about 750 units of weapons and military equipment."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: