General Staff: Russia holds reserves in north of occupied Crimea to strengthen its troops

Russia keeps significant reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups fighting in Ukraine.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Military Media Center on 1 December

Quote: "The enemy is holding reserves in the north of the occupied Crimea to strengthen its groups of troops on the Prydniprovskyi and Orikhivskyi fronts.

The city of Dzhankoy and the surrounding areas have turned into the largest military base in Crimea, from where the Russian occupation forces, weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces are being relocated.

So, according to the intelligence data, in the field park near the village of Medvedivka [Dzhankoy district – ed.], there are about 750 units of weapons and military equipment."

