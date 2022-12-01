He just went out to buy milk: teenager in Sumy Oblast killed in Russian shelling

Bohdan Dordyk, a 15-year-old boy from Sumy Oblast, was cycling home on the morning of 30 November when the Russians started shelling his hometown of Bilopillia.

The teenager received injuries incompatible with life.

Details of the tragedy were recounted by the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

Zhyvytskyi said Bohdan came from a large family and was a student at the 5th School in Bilopillia.

Screenshot from the video

His godmother Maryna said Bohdan was a great help to his parents and a "lovely boy".

Maryna said that the teenager had gone out to get milk and was just returning home.

"They started shelling, and he was on his way home. He only needed a little more time. His grandma had taken the children down to the cellar and they were all hiding," says Maryna.

A Russian shell exploded near Bohdan's house. The teenager was fatally wounded just five metres away from his home.

Maryna says she kept hoping that Bohdan was alive and that this was just a mistake.

"And when I saw him, when I went over and saw him lying there and his red jacket, I realised. I went over to him - and there was no face," she recalls.

Bohdan was the eldest in a large family: he had two brothers and a four-year-old sister.

