Ukraine's military warn about threat of missile strikes soon

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 11:50
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of the approaching threat of missile strikes; Operational Command Pivden (South) has emphasised that a group of Russian ships was still in the Black Sea.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing on 1 December; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast.

Quote from Hromov: "There is still a threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure of Ukraine and military facilities in the near future.The enemy's goal is to cause panic in the population, to destabilise the internal situation."

Details: Hromov has added that during the week, crews of Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers flew in the airspace of the Saratov, Samara, and Orenburg oblasts, as well as in the airspace of the eastern part of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Barents Sea.

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), also warned of the presence in the Black Sea of a group of Russian ships and the threat of missile strikes. She said it could also be "psychological pressure on the population".

Quote from Humeniuk: "The presence of the ships grouping in the Black Sea means that aerial reconnaissance, [data] gathering of the situation, and preparations for possible missile strikes continue.

Because the [Russian – ed.] ships carrying missiles are equipped, prepared, and the fact that they from time to time enter the base points can speak of a response to the weather, because the storm situation is very changeable."

Background:

  • On 28 November, a Russian missile carrier returned to combat duty in the Black Sea for the first time in days.
  • As of 1 December, Russia has six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, but vessels carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were removed. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

