Traitorous Chief Engineer of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to persuade personnel to sign contracts with Russians

Yurii Chernichuk, the collaborator and traitor, whom the Russian occupiers have "appointed" as the new "director" of Zaporizhzhia NPP, will persuade the NPP personnel to sign contracts with the company managed by Rosatom [Russian state corporation based in Moscow that runs all nuclear power plants in this country – ed.] on 1 December.

Source: Ukrainian national nuclear energy company Energoatom

Quote: "In order to do this [persuade to sign contracts with Rosatom – ed.], on the afternoon of 1 December, 2022, the Ruscists plan to hold a meeting with the station staff. They will urge employees to cooperate with the enemy, promising "mountains of gold": high salaries, stability, a lot of social benefits, etc. They will convince the staff of the plant that they are beyond politics and their main task is to work for the safety of the nuclear power plant. It is really so.

But remember who exactly seized the plant, who violated all the principles of nuclear and radiation safety, turning the ZNPP into a military base with soldiers, heavy equipment and weapons in the turbine halls, and who pressures and mocks the personnel!", the Ukrainian company stated.

"All these tricks will not work out. Do not become accomplices of Ruscists and their henchmen, do not fall for their calls. Better yet, ignore these meetings and do not agree to sign any sham documents with a fake Ruscist business", Energoatom appealed to the ZNPP personnel.

Details: In addition, Dmytro Verbytskyi, Acting Director General of the ZNPP, and Ihor Murashov, Chief Engineer of the plant, who were appointed by Energoatom the day before, appealed to the personnel, urging them not to cooperate with the occupiers.

Quote: "Our team is a real family of nuclear scientists, who have been steadfastly guarding nuclear and radiation safety of not only Ukraine but also the entire continent for nine months in a row. And no matter how difficult it is now, this is the thing we will always be proud of until our last breath; our children, relatives, Ukraine and the whole world will be proud of. Instead, those who betrayed their homeland, city, plant, also covered themselves and their families with indelible shame for the rest of their lives. And for what? To help the occupiers to multiply war crimes against the Ukrainian people, and just common sense?

Dear friends, do not let yourself be drawn into aiding the enemy, because the Russian occupiers commit crimes against humanity on our land and our plant every day. The enemy will still give the ZNPP to its rightful owner – Ukrainian Energoatom. And the enemy will leave Enerhodar, or rather will be expelled from there. And we will all live and work here", the appeal says.

"Do not succumb to the appeals of traitors and do not line up with them. The Russian propaganda machine will suck you up and spit you out. Or dump you onto the front. To fight with us, with Ukraine... And you will turn from honourable nuclear scientists into disgusting nuclear terrorists. And you will remain it for the rest of your life...", the ZNPP management added.

Background:

The Russian Rosenergoatom, the "managing" company for the occupied ZNPP, announced the appointment of Yurii Chernichuk, who had previously allegedly held the position of Chief Engineer at Energoatom, as the new "director" of the ZNPP.

"Energoatom dismissed Yurii Chernichuk, the Deputy Chief Engineer of ZNPP, who has also acted as the Chief Engineer of the plant; the information regarding his "collaboration and treasonous activities in favour of the occupiers" has been confirmed.

