Over half of Kherson residents have electricity again

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 21:14

Power engineers have restored electricity supply to 65% of Kherson. The power was cut off in the whole city on Thursday morning after another Russian shelling.

This was announced by Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

"Thanks to the professionalism and heroism of the repair crews who were repairing power lines in Kherson without rest after the shelling by the enemy in the morning, 65% of the city now has electricity," Yanushevich wrote.

As previously reported, on Thursday, 1 December, the electricity supply in Kherson was cut off due to attacks by the Russians.

The day before, the occupiers had shelled the territory of Kherson Oblast 34 times. In particular, the residential quarters of Kherson once again came under fire.

Background:

Despite the liberation, Kherson remains vulnerable to Russian artillery and is suffering from heavy shelling.

