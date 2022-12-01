All Sections
Liberated Snihurivka has no electricity: underground electric network accident

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 December 2022, 21:24
An accident in the underground electric network has occurred in liberated Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, during efforts to power up the city from the 35 kW substation. 

Source: the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, Vitalii Kim

Quote: "In Snihurivka, while working to restore the city’s electricity after the 35 kV substation, there was an accident on the underground networks. Teams of electricians are looking for the source of the problem; if they are unable to do so, they will continue after 06:00 AM."

Details: Earlier, Kim announced the restoration of the power supply to the city on the evening of 1 December. 

Background: On 10 November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Snihurivka from the Russian occupiers. On 13 November, mobile connection was re-established in the city, and water supply was restored on 14 November. 

The Ukrainian authorities are trying to restore electricity and water supply in the liberated territories as soon as possible.

Advertisement: