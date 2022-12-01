All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Liberated Snihurivka has no electricity: underground electric network accident

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 December 2022, 22:24

An accident in the underground electric network has occurred in liberated Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast, during efforts to power up the city from the 35 kW substation. 

Source: the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, Vitalii Kim

Quote: "In Snihurivka, while working to restore the city’s electricity after the 35 kV substation, there was an accident on the underground networks. Teams of electricians are looking for the source of the problem; if they are unable to do so, they will continue after 06:00 AM."

Details: Earlier, Kim announced the restoration of the power supply to the city on the evening of 1 December. 

Background: On 10 November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Snihurivka from the Russian occupiers. On 13 November, mobile connection was re-established in the city, and water supply was restored on 14 November. 

The Ukrainian authorities are trying to restore electricity and water supply in the liberated territories as soon as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News