Ukraine's Migration Service issues first permit to return for those deported to Russian Federation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 22:49
On 1 December, the State Migration Service of Ukraine, as part of a pilot project, issued the first permit for the return to Ukraine of a person who was forcibly deported to the Russian Federation.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, State Migration Service of Ukraine

Details: The ministry stated that over one million Ukrainians had been deported from the occupied territories in the course of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. Documents certifying deportees’ identity and confirming their Ukrainian citizenship were seized, stolen or destroyed.

Quote: "Therefore, Ukrainians whose relatives have lost their Ukrainian documents and have been taken hostage and deported to the territory of the aggressor state can apply to their local office of the State Migration Service and be issued a permit for their relatives to return to Ukraine.

The permit is issued free of charge within five working days of the date of submission of the application. The document will be valid for up to three months."

Further details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on its website that the Cabinet of Ministers had passed a resolution on implementing the pilot project for the registration and issuing of permits to return to Ukraine on 21 October 2022.

The procedure stipulates that persons who were forcibly deported to the territory of the aggressor state and lost their documents do not need to apply in person for a permit to return to Ukraine. Such permits can be issued only at the request of their relatives, legal representatives or the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

