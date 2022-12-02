Serbia appoints pro-Russian politician as new intelligence chief

On Thursday, the Serbian government appointed a pro-Russian politician as the new head of its intelligence agency.

This was reported by the AP agency

Aleksandar Vulin, who served as Serbia's interior minister in the previous government and before that as defence minister, will become the director of the Security Intelligence Agency of Serbia (BIA).

"As Serbia's interior minister, Vulin visited Moscow in August, a rare visit by a European government official to an aggressor country that underscored Belgrade's refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine," the news agency reported.

Then Vulin told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that "Serbia is the only state in Europe that did not impose sanctions and did not take part in anti-Russian hysteria."

Vulin is considered "Moscow’s man" in the Serbian leadership. The appointment has outraged Serbia's pro-Western opposition and is seen as yet another rejection of Western calls for Serbia to align its foreign policy with the EU if it really wants to join the bloc.

In past years, Vulin expanded the cooperation of the general staffs of Russia and Serbia, which even developed a plan for a joint military operation against Kosovo.

Vuline is also the first Serbian politician who, in December 2020, in the capacity of Minister of Defence, officially announced the concept of a "Serbian world", which became a kind of remake of the old idea of "Greater Serbia". It is similar to the concepts of "Russkiy mir/Russian world" and "we will protect all Serbs, wherever they live."

In October of this year, Vulin said that Serbia should admit as soon as possible that it "doesn't want" to be in the EU and that it "doesn't belong there."

