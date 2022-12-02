All Sections
Occupiers start taking people with disabilities out of Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 2 December 2022, 11:25
Occupiers start taking people with disabilities out of Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

Occupation authorities of Kherson Oblast have announced "evacuation" from Kakhovka; it concerns bedridden people and those with disabilities.

Source: occupiers of Kherson Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "On Saturday, 3 December, evacuation of bedridden citizens and those who have disabilities from Kakhovka to one of the pensions in Henichesk district is starting. "

Details: Residents who agree to leave the city are promised "heating, food supplied and medical care". 

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers were defending their positions on the Kherson front. They shelled settlements on the right (west) bank of the Dnipro River, hitting Kachkarivka, Tokarivka and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast. The Russians are firing on the suburbs and the city of Kherson non-stop. 

The Russians have enhanced filtration activities in the temporarily occupied parts of Kherson Oblast. The occupiers are now checking all vehicles, documents and phones of local residents at the entry and exit checkpoints in the city of Henichesk. 

Advertisement: