UOC-MP Archbishop notified of suspicion for justifying Crimea’s annexation

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 December 2022, 12:00
The Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] has notified an archbishop of Kirovograd diocese of the UOC-MP [Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate] who was justifying the Russian occupation of Crimea. 

Source: the SSU on Telegram

Quote by the SSU: "The Security Service has collected undeniable proof of the former head of the Kirovohrad diocese of the UOC-MP being guilty of subversive activity against Ukraine. The archbishop was part of the inner circle of the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow with whom he coordinated the spreading of pro-Kremlin views in the region.

The archbishop was always in touch with Kirill in order to do this, he implemented instructions regarding justification of Russian aggression and its capturing a part of Ukraine’s territory, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in particular." 

 
PHOTO: The Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The SSU has found out that church authorities in Moscow instructed the diocese to Kirovohrad Oblast via written circulars. Moreover, priests from tbe diocese held meetings in Russia. 

After this, propagandist literature was handed over to people in churches in Kirovohrad Oblast; thousands of samples were printed out in printing houses of the aggressor country. 

 
PHOTO: The Security Service of Ukraine

During the searches, the SSU has discovered a lot of Russian printed materials and documents which prove there has been a lot of correspondence with Moscow-based ‘handlers’. 

An independent examination showed that this archbishop's criminal activity threatened Ukraine’s state security. 

He has been notified of suspicion under Art. 161.1 (violation of citizens' equality based on their race, nationality or religious preferences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. 

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Background:

  • During the past weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a number of searches on the premises of UOC-MP in Kyiv and many oblasts. The searches are related to the propaganda of "Russian world" in churches of the UOC-MP. Some priests have been notified of the suspicion
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on 1 December that the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament] institute a ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), and also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves).
  • On the morning of 2 December, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches in a number of UOC-MP churches and monasteries in three oblasts. 

